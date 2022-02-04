Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in China for Beijing Winter Olympics

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

By Wam Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:04 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:07 AM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today arrived at the People's Republic of China to attend the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sheikh Mohamed's visit came in response to the invitation of President Xi Jinping of China.

