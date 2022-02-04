Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in China for Beijing Winter Olympics

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices also dragged down rates
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today arrived at the People's Republic of China to attend the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Sheikh Mohamed's visit came in response to the invitation of President Xi Jinping of China.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident
Eng Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba affirmed his country's solidarity with the UAE
Child was rushed to the hospital by police but did not survive.
The last date to register for the event is on or before February 5
The Indian Pavilion will host Kerala Week starting February 4
Residents urged to follow all the preventive measures, such as closing the doors and windows of their homes before going out
The Manta catamaran will reportedly be the only workboat in the world that can recycle all waste collected at sea, thanks to its onboard factory.
