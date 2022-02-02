Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Torch begins three-day trek past iconic landmarks

On Monday afternoon, the yellow metal was trading at $1,840, up 0.3 per cent
Markets1 week ago
Beijing kicked off the Winter Olympics torch relay on Wednesday during which more than 1,000 torch-bearers will carry the flame past historical landmarks including the Great Wall.
The three-day relay began with a launch ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park in the Chinese capital under clear, blue skies.
The torch will then make its way past the Summer Palace and the Badaling section of the Great Wall in the north of Beijing.
At one stop, the torch will be passed underwater by amphibious robots and at another it will be moved by autonomous vehicles.
Stops also include Games venues such as Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province, where some ski events will be held.
The flame was lit in Greece in October last year before being flown in a red lantern resembling a Han Dynasty artefact to Beijing.
Due to Covid-19, the scale of the relay is modest compared with the 130-day, 137,000 km odyssey ahead of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.
ALSO READ:
The relay will end on Friday night, when the last torch-bearer lights the Olympic cauldron at the Bird's Nest Stadium, where the 2008 opening ceremony was also held.
The Winter Games, beginning on Friday, will end on February 20.
On Monday afternoon, the yellow metal was trading at $1,840, up 0.3 per cent
Markets1 week ago
Regional banks make a hefty chunk of their revenues from net interest margins, boosting their appeal as investors increasingly expect the Fed to hike interest rates more aggressively this year to control inflation
Markets1 week ago
Rupee trades at 20.35 against UAE dirham on Wednesday morning.
Markets1 week ago
The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K opening at Dh219.25 per gram on Wednesday.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 95.16.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,819.23 per ounce at 9.05am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh220.25 per gram on Sunday
Markets2 weeks ago
The dollar index was trading 0.06% higher at 94.97.
Markets2 weeks ago