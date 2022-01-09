Sheikh Hamdan posts video of 'rare visitor' as whale is spotted in Dubai

The Crown Prince shared a photo and video of the aquatic mammal

A whale was spotted in Dubai and social media can't keep calm!

The aquatic mammal was spotted in the Dubai Harbour.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a photo and video of the "rare visitor" to his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is known for his love and knowledge about animals, reckoned the creature was a Bryde's whale.

"Truly a rare and beautiful creature to watch," Sheikh Hamdan posted.

Whales are rarely spotted in the UAE. Abu Dhabi authorities had reported whale sightings in October and December last year.

Back then, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) had said that the presence of whales indicated the "health and quality" of the country's waters.