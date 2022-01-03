UAE

This leaf artist creates portrait of the Dubai Crown Prince using 41 leaves

Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad


