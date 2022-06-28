50 offices across 5 continents: Sheikh Hamdan launches 'Dubai Global' initiative

It aims to provide national companies with support, resources to expand internationally

Photo: Twitter

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 3:37 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 3:39 PM

Dubai Global, an initiative to establish 50 integrated commercial representative offices for Dubai in five continents across the world during the next few years, was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Council on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the best business hubs in the world in addition to supporting companies based in Dubai by providing them with logistical support to expand their operations in more than 30 promising markets.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is the primary driver behind Dubai’s emergence as an international trade hub and a leader in today’s economic and commercial landscape. He said that Dubai provides advanced infrastructure, a flexible and effective legislative framework, and world-class services that ensure sustainability and growth for all companies operating in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Our goal is to globalise our national companies, attract global investments, and add new markets to our global business lines.”

Other goals, he added, are to "open 30 new markets, attract thousands of investors, and build the world’s best economic environment.”

Emphasising on the rapid growth of the emirate and his plans for its future, he said, “We will double our economy over the next few years, establish the best business environment in the world, and be No. 1 in quality of life.”

The network of 50 commercial offices across the world will operate as part of Dubai Chambers and in partnership with several government and semi-government entities in Dubai.

The initiative aims to attract investment, talent, and new business to Dubai and support Dubai-based companies explore economic and commercial opportunities in 30 new global markets.

The commercial representative offices will provide specialised services, such as market research which includes detailed information about each market and its working mechanisms, and the legislative and procedural aspects to help companies take correct decisions.

The offices will also provide establishing and starting-up services, including logistical support and detailed information on commercial globalisation, aiming to “globalise” Dubai companies and promote their expansion in new markets.

Dubai Global, a new vision

The initiative will help national companies find their footing in foreign markets, by providing market research and setting up services. It will also attract more investment and talent into Dubai.

Supporting the foreign trade sector

Dubai Global aims to diversify trade and target new markets, this new and vast network will contribute to the sustainability of economic growth in Dubai and the competitiveness and flexibility of the commercial sector in the emirate. The offices will also work through various channels and global partners to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s foreign trade.

These efforts strengthen the trade sector as one of the main pillars of Dubai’s economy by supporting export and re-export operations and helping the Dubai business community enter promising markets.

The office network will be responsible for cooperating with a large group of specialised international companies to enable Dubai businesses to expand in their target overseas markets successfully.

ALSO READ: