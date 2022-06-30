Sharjah: Taxi fares to increase or decrease based on fuel prices from July 1

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 7:15 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 7:18 PM

Starting July 1, taxi fares in Sharjah may increase or decrease based on the fuel prices announced by the UAE Ministry of Energy.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said the meter flag down rate will be increased or decreased every month depending on the fuel prices.

The UAE's fuel price committee announces fuel prices at the end of every month.

This has been the practice since August 2015 when the country decided to align local fuel prices with global oil rates

Petrol prices in the UAE have jumped over 56 per cent since January 2022 due to an increase in global crude oil prices, especially after the Russia-Ukraine war in February.