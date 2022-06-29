Sharjah Ruler issues decree changing the name of the emirate's civil defence

Specialists may have their contracts renewed if there is a lack of professionals in the field
UAE6 hours ago
An Emiri decree has been issued to change the name of the Sharjah General Directorate of Civil Defence (SGDCD).
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah issued the decree on Wednesday.
It stipulates that the name 'Sharjah General Directorate of Civil Defence' shall be replaced by the name 'Sharjah Civil Defence Authority'. This change shall take place wherever the name appears in the legislation.
The name will also be replaced wherever it is used in all administrative, financial, and legal matters.
