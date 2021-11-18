Sharjah labour survey: Residents urged to respond to house, phone calls from authorities

The department's number can be identified via the unique code: 065191

Authorities in Sharjah will visit homes and conduct telephonic interviews until the end of the year as part an annual labour force survey.

The Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in the Emirate has teamed up to conduct the survey in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The DSCD team will hold telephone interviews from a dedicated call centre, which will operate from 9am to 3pm and 4pm to 10pm. The department has urged Sharjah’s citizens and residents to accept calls from the DSCD, which can be identified via the unique code: 065191.

The annual survey aims to monitor changes in the labour market and identify latest trends. It helps analyse levels of employment and unemployment among both citizens and expats in the Emirate.

The survey will conclude on December 31 after having collected data from employed and unemployed members of 2,200 families in Sharjah. Information from labour camps from across the Emirate will also be included in the study’s sample set.

Apart from collecting data on the labour force, job-seekers, and regulated and unregulated workers, the survey will also highlight the various economic activities that were pursued by the sample set in 2021.

One of the purposes of the survey is to provide accurate and updated data on participation rates in economic activity in relation to the variables of age, gender, level of education and marital status.

It will also offer classification according to occupation, salary scale and average weekly working hours. It will help collate social, economic and demographic details to monitor changes in the rate of unemployment, especially among citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of DSCD, said the data would allow policymakers to design mechanisms to reduce unemployment and provide the labour market with the professional expertise and specialisations they need.

The DSCD Chairman called on all respondents in the Emirate to provide them with the information required for the study, noting that the data collected would remain confidential.