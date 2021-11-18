Sharjah labour survey: Residents urged to respond to house, phone calls from authorities

Joint projects led by the Light-1 nanosatellite witnessing rapid developments
UAE1 day ago
Authorities in Sharjah will visit homes and conduct telephonic interviews until the end of the year as part an annual labour force survey.
The Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in the Emirate has teamed up to conduct the survey in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.
The DSCD team will hold telephone interviews from a dedicated call centre, which will operate from 9am to 3pm and 4pm to 10pm. The department has urged Sharjah’s citizens and residents to accept calls from the DSCD, which can be identified via the unique code: 065191.
The annual survey aims to monitor changes in the labour market and identify latest trends. It helps analyse levels of employment and unemployment among both citizens and expats in the Emirate.
The survey will conclude on December 31 after having collected data from employed and unemployed members of 2,200 families in Sharjah. Information from labour camps from across the Emirate will also be included in the study’s sample set.
Apart from collecting data on the labour force, job-seekers, and regulated and unregulated workers, the survey will also highlight the various economic activities that were pursued by the sample set in 2021.
One of the purposes of the survey is to provide accurate and updated data on participation rates in economic activity in relation to the variables of age, gender, level of education and marital status.
ALSO READ:
It will also offer classification according to occupation, salary scale and average weekly working hours. It will help collate social, economic and demographic details to monitor changes in the rate of unemployment, especially among citizens.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of DSCD, said the data would allow policymakers to design mechanisms to reduce unemployment and provide the labour market with the professional expertise and specialisations they need.
The DSCD Chairman called on all respondents in the Emirate to provide them with the information required for the study, noting that the data collected would remain confidential.
Joint projects led by the Light-1 nanosatellite witnessing rapid developments
UAE1 day ago
The letter of intent was signed between the UAE, Russia and Kazakhstan
UAE1 day ago
Three others drive away luxury vehicles
UAE1 day ago
Vinoi has an iron rod in his leg and metal screws in his arms to keep his bones in place
UAE1 day ago
The visit to the hospital was to explore the Kingdom's local investment in the UAE
UAE2 days ago
Sharjah Police’s 5-day campaign explains the harms of drug abuse through videos, illustrations and models
UAE2 days ago
UAE space ecosystem rife for private players, reiterate Hazzaa Al Mansouri
UAE2 days ago
The awards aim to celebrate nurses and their insatiable need to care for others
UAE2 days ago