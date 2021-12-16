Sharjah Islamic Art Festival addresses essence of existence

The festival is set to run for 40 days at The Sharjah Art Museum, Al Majaz Waterfront, Maraya Art Centre, and other venues around the emirate.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi opens the Sharjah Islamic Art Festival. — Photos by M. Sajjad, Wam

The 24th Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the Sharjah Art Museum. The fest is organised by the Department of Culture.

A visitor seems absorbed in an artwork on the opening day of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival (SIAF). About 248 artworks by 63 artists from 27 countries are being showcased at the festival.

From stunning paintings to calligraphy and murals, visitors at the festival can feast their eyes on various exhibitions, and also take part in art workshops, and listen to lectures by experts.

Visitors look at the artwork called ‘Unity Prayers’ by Ji-Hye Kim of South Korea. SIAF is one of the world’s most prestigious Islamic art festivals.

Mohamed Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture and Information (SDCI) said Gradate, the theme of the festival, refers to composition, construction and arrangement by artists.

The festival is showcasing some intricate works from artists based in the UAE and worldwide, including the Middle East, France, India, the United Kingdom, USA, Turkey, Denmark, Canada, Germany and Serbia, among others.

Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi with her artwork ‘Solitude’. Her work is in the shape of the cave which represents seclusion and a place where the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). She said that as an Emirati she is proud to be part in this event.

A visitor looks at the artwork called ‘Merlons’ by Jose Carlos Garcia of Spain.

Ji-Hye Kim of South Korea with her artwork ‘Unity Prayers’. She said her focus is the theme of revelation, exploring different gradations through which she seeks to attain a greater connection with the Creator.

A visitor takes pictures of an artwork called ‘Lights and Gravity’ by Zilvinas Kempinas of USA.

About 98 workshops will be organised at the festival, including the stages of letter coordination, workshop, and writing. There are also be a workshops on Diwani calligraphy.