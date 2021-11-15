Sharjah hosts global students meet on climate change

The former Indian team captain advises young people not to be bothered by pressure
Sharjah recently hosted more than 400 students from across the world to discuss various problems plaguing the earth, including environmental issues and global warming.
The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) hosted over 450 students from 60 countries and various international universities in the event held under the supervision of the United Nations.
Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, said students took part in intensive debates and discussions on some of the major issues facing the world today, including the environment, science and research.
This event, he said, supports Sharjah’s status as the capital of education and culture, which attracts students from all across the world to study there.
The Change the World Model UN Emirates take place under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai.
The Change the World is a global programme involving more than 5,000 students every year, where they debate major issues including climate change and other international issues.
