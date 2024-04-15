UAE

Sharjah announces remote work for govt employees due to unstable weather

Private and public school students will be attending online classes

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 10:26 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 10:29 PM

Sharjah announced remote work for all government employees due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the UAE.

Federal workers will be working from home on Tuesday, April 16.


The announcement comes after the UAE announced remote work for all government employees across the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Sharjah also earlier announced two days of remote learning for public and private school students. These students will attend online classes on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

