Reading is rewarding: Khaleej Times kicks off annual subscription drive

In today’s interconnected world, keeping abreast of the latest happenings gives one a cutting edge over others, and this is exactly why KT will always be part of its readers’ daily routines

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 10:43 PM

Khaleej Times, the UAE’s largest-selling English daily, is launching its subscription drive today, rewarding its readers who have shown unyielding support over the years.

The power and the brand association that the subscription drive enjoys is clearly demonstrated not only in the way it has continued to retain its readers but also how it witnessed a significant growth in KT readership.

What makes the achievement more remarkable is that despite the emergence of digital media, print remains the credible benchmark when it comes to trusted content. That is why Khaleej Times has continued to experience a year-on-year readership growth across all age groups. It is a testament to the trust and loyalty that the brand enjoys through engaging news, features, reviews, insights, entertainment, lifestyle and sports — delivering happiness to its readers.

With the relaunch of its new digital website last year, Khaleej Times is now the preferred source of news and views for its data-driven journalism, complemented by its social media reach.

Nilesh Devadia, Director of Circulation and Business Development at Khaleej Times, said: “We are a customer-focused brand, always delighted to offer the best to our loyal subscribers. Leading brands do not just thrive on loyalty; they build new bridges. They invite new subscribers by offering them something competitors don’t. Our newspaper is the UAE’s essential read and our relationship is based on trust, something the we value immensely. Our subscribers and partners are our family, who have grown with us.

“We value our core subscribers because they are pivotal to our growth; their feedback helps us become better and smarter. They have helped us to be the UAE’s leading news brand across print, digital and social platforms. Our annual subscription drive is a big occasion for us; it helps us reach out to our present and future family members.”

Living up to its promises, Khaleej Times doesn’t just deliver engaging news. It also offers exciting value additions in the form of vouchers from various premium brands.

Both existing and new readers can literally enjoy a wealth of knowledge, entertainment and much more through an annual subscription of Dh349*. And that is not all, the subscription is also complemented with vouchers worth Dh575 from leading and popular brands such as Baskin Robbins, Jollibee, Western Union, Urban Company, Domino’s, China Bistro and Art of Dum.

Subscribers also get a chance to win irresistible coupons, from dining vouchers to personal services.

Shobhit Tandon, COO for International Markets at Domino’s Pizza, said: “We are glad to associate ourselves with Khaleej Times for the campaign. Through this partnership, we welcome KT subscribers to experience our delicious menu offerings across our stores in the UAE.”

Speaking on its collaboration with the drive, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Jollibee UAE, said: “We are excited to partner with Khaleej Times in its annual subscription drive this year. Jollibee’s world-famous fried chicken, the ‘Chickenjoy’, is loved by millions across the world, and we believe in spreading the joy. Those who love a fiery kick to their chicken will love the spicy Chickenjoy, made even spicier for fans in the UAE. Through this partnership, we welcome the readers to come and try our delicious menu offerings across the 16 restaurants in the UAE.”

Another proud partner is the world-leading money transfer app Western Union. Salma Massoud, head of digital, Middle East and Africa, Western Union, said: “Western Union has been providing money transfer services in the UAE for over two decades, connecting global citizens here, to the world — just like Khaleej Times. Our digital services, in association with Al Fardan Exchange, support seamless cross-border flows, enabling customers to transfer money 24/7, to nearly every country across the world, with a few clicks.”

Ahmed Osman, CEO for Mena and Australia at Galadari Food and Beverage Division, added: “The continued partnership between Baskin Robbins and Khaleej Times and Galadari Food and Beverage Division speaks volumes of the successful and rewarding nature of the journey that has led to wonderful achievements over the years.”

Exciting opportunities

Commenting on the positive relations with Khaleej Times, Sanjay Vazirani, CEO for Foodlink Global Restaurants and Catering LLC, also said: “We have received a lot of love from KT readers so far and so we are pleased to associate with the annual subscription drive this year and offer the readers exclusive vouchers worth Dh50 each to indulge in their favourite China Bistro’s pan Asian meals at all the outlets, and Art of Dum’s slow-cooked Dum Pukht experiences delivered at home.”

Speaking about Urban Company’s tie-up, Harkirat Sodhi, country head, Middle East, added: “We are delighted to engage with Khaleej Times for their subscription campaign and give the subscribers a chance to experience Urban Company’s offerings across the UAE. Urban Company has a wide array of services, ranging from beauty and wellness to home cleaning and maintenance.”

Readers’ pick

Offering a plethora of informative and engaging content via its digital platform, the newspaper is also a connection between the old and the new.

According to Harshita D, an avid KT reader: “Khaleej Times is a trusted source of news — from city happenings to international events. WKND is a great dose of inspiration for fashion and lifestyle, whereas supplements such as Business and Technology Review provides a good market insight.”

Valerie Smith, another long-time subscriber, added: “The time spent reading Khaleej Times adds up to my day-to-day knowledge. I am a big fan of Metrolife magazine. Whether you are reading a print or a digital edition, it automatically creates a connection with the reader. I love reading the ‘Haute Spot’ section, and to be honest, I have discovered quite a lot of new happening places after that.”

Subscribe to the best

Khaleej Times comes bundled with special sections and magazines, including City Times, KTGamez, KTFilme, WKND and Young Times and the special monthly supplements that include Business and Technology Review, Metrolife, besides special supplements on Education, Healthcare, Banking and Finance as well as country reports to cater to a variety of audience.

Want to try us out? Write to us and we will provide our full package every morning right at the doorstep for a limited period. Sample the content, engage with us and join our wide readership across the region and beyond.