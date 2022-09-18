Watch: RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Fourteen personnel who have been directly affected by the floods have been awarded a bonus to help relieve their burden
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Sunday visited the British Consulate in Dubai to offer his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sheikh Saud was received upon arrival at the consulate building by Simon Penney, British Consul-General to Dubai and Trade Commissioner for the Middle East.
Writing in the book of condolences, Sheikh Saud expressed his profound condolences and sympathies to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the royal family, and the friendly British people over the death of the queen. He also highlighted the great contributions of the late Queen in strengthening friendship ties with the UAE.
Sheikh Saud was accompanied by several officials from Ras Al Khaimah.
