UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Rain in UAE: Drivers warned of unstable weather, urged to follow speed limit changes

Residents are asked to be careful in the case of outdoor activities

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Web Desk

Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 3:22 PM

A yellow alert has been issued in parts of the country due to expected rain by the NCM on Friday.

Taxing to X, formerly Twitter, the authority highlighted the regions most likely to experience rainfall. It has warned residents to be careful in the case of outdoor activities.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists of the rain and called on drivers to be careful. It has also asked them to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on signs and electronic information boards.

Weather forecast earlier today predicted rains in parts of the country, with temperatures likely to drop to 19ºC.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE