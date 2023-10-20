Rain in UAE: Drivers warned of unstable weather, urged to follow speed limit changes

The utility services provider intends to release more services in terms of transactional services through the virtual employee
A yellow alert has been issued in parts of the country due to expected rain by the NCM on Friday.
Taxing to X, formerly Twitter, the authority highlighted the regions most likely to experience rainfall. It has warned residents to be careful in the case of outdoor activities.
The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists of the rain and called on drivers to be careful. It has also asked them to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on signs and electronic information boards.
Weather forecast earlier today predicted rains in parts of the country, with temperatures likely to drop to 19ºC.
Abu Dhabi Municipality rolls out awareness campaign explaining the dos and don'ts
The driver was injured but found in stable condition, police said
Residents would be able use these free of cost for 24 hours
Session also touches on challenges around sustainable development
It will streamline legal documentation procedures, boost emirate's competitiveness in global marketplace, helping to attract and retain foreign investments
'More Palestinians have died in this outbreak of violence than in any other in the history of the conflict'
Company could potentially establish an artificial intelligence software development base here in the Emirates