Queen Elizabeth II passes away: UK mission in UAE issues advisory for expats wishing to send condolences

The demise of Her Majesty the Queen has prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders, celebrities and civilians from across the globe globe.
It is common for well-wishers to visit the British embassy in their respective countries to sign a condolence book.
However, the embassy of United Kingdom in the UAE has urged sympathisers to avoid in-person visits to their missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for those looking to leave messages of condolences.
Taking to Twitter, the embassy said: "Following the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen, messages of condolence can be left online at https://royal.uk or scan the QR code below. Please do not make visits in person to our Embassies in Abu Dhabi or Dubai."
The website also says that a selection of messages will be passed on to the Royal Family, and "may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity".
