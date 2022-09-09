Queen Elizabeth II passes away: UK mission in UAE issues advisory for expats wishing to send condolences

A link has been shared for the same

Photo: AFP File

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 11:48 AM

The demise of Her Majesty the Queen has prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders, celebrities and civilians from across the globe globe.

It is common for well-wishers to visit the British embassy in their respective countries to sign a condolence book.

However, the embassy of United Kingdom in the UAE has urged sympathisers to avoid in-person visits to their missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for those looking to leave messages of condolences.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy said: "Following the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen, messages of condolence can be left online at https://royal.uk or scan the QR code below. Please do not make visits in person to our Embassies in Abu Dhabi or Dubai."

The website also says that a selection of messages will be passed on to the Royal Family, and "may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity".

ALSO READ: