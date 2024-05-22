E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Popular Emirati poet Rabie bin Yaqut passes away

Calling him the 'fruit of Emirati poetry', the Crown Prince of Ajman expressed his condolences on social media

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 9:52 PM

Rabie bin Yaqut, a popular Emirati poet from Ajman, has passed away.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman, took to Instagram to offer his condolences to the poet's family and loved ones.


"We ask God to have mercy on him and grant him paradise," he said, in a story on the social media application.

The UAE royal also called the veteran the "fruit of Emirati poetry" on X and said, "The maker of joy passed away after a beautiful journey that shaped our consciences and deepened our feelings, leaving a rich legacy of creativity".


Earlier this week, some local news outlets reported that the poet's son had urged people to avoid spreading rumours as Rabie bin Yaqut was recovering from illness.

The prominent poet began writing at the young age of 20 and gained popularity with his graceful and timeless work.

ALSO READ:
Web Desk

More news from UAE