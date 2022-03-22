New UAE corporate tax: Ministry to review, reduce service fees for businesses

"I have always believed that mothers are the backbone of nations," Sheikha Fatima said.
UAE2 days ago
The UAE Ministry of Finance will review service fees in all ministries and federal entities in a bid to reduce them.
The review comes weeks after the ministry announced a federal corporate tax on business profits that will be effective for financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023.
The review aims to reduce the financial burden on the business community in the country, the ministry said.
With a standard statutory tax rate of 9 percent and a 0 per cent tax rate for taxable profits up to Dh375,000 to support small businesses and startups, the UAE corporate tax regime will be amongst the most competitive in the world.
ALSO READ:
"I have always believed that mothers are the backbone of nations," Sheikha Fatima said.
UAE2 days ago
In collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and ITU, the international exercise simulated more than 20 cyber scenarios
UAE2 days ago
The police has achieved 100% in security coverage across the jurisdiction area
UAE2 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE2 days ago
UAE Foreign Minister underlines country's keenness to enhance regional and international security and stability
UAE2 days ago
More than 7,000 people to benefit from assistance
UAE2 days ago
The Sharjah-based Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council gave out the gifts to mark World Happiness Day
UAE3 days ago
His comments come after UAE leaders welcomed Syrian President Al Assad to the country on Friday
UAE3 days ago