New strategy to enhance UAE’s media sector, creative industries

'Life has changed overnight': Pakistani expat gets early Eid gift after winning Dh1,000,000 from Mahzooz
The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced
A comprehensive strategy will enhance the media sector in the UAE and support the growth of creative industries nationwide.
In a meeting on Monday, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has given directives for the strategy that will also enable the media sector to keep pace with rapid developments, increase its competitiveness and contribution to economic growth, and strengthen the media landscape regionally and globally.
During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Zayed highlighted the need to work with all relevant public and private sector entities, and study their research on and plans for the future of the UAE media sector in order to unify strategic plans and align with the directives, policies and requirements for furthering enhancing the media sector and its operations.
He explained that the new strategy will align with national principles and the UAE leadership’s objectives, and that the media sector is an ecosystem that reflects UAE national identity and development goals.
ALSO READ:
The council discussed a number of key topics, including legislative frameworks within the media sector, as well as the objectives of media programmes designed to develop the sector, in particular those related to upskilling media and creative talent to further enhance their role in driving success within the industry in line with international trends.
The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Media Council including Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Ruler’s Court, Ras Al Khaimah; Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Media Office; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Dr Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; Mohammed Saeed Al Hamour Al Yammahi, Director-General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council.
The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced
Annual shopping festival featuring concerts, raffles, dining and shopping offers will take place from June 29 to September 3
Anyone purchasing two raffle tickets from the website or stores in the airport arrivals area will receive an additional two tickets to the July 3 draw for free
The meteor shower is named after the constellation Bootes, as the radiant lies in it
The Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day in Islam, will fall on Tuesday, June 27 this year
The team will ensure that pilgrims are administered the requisite vaccinations and conduct health screenings
Authority recently introduced groundbreaking system for inspecting heavy and light vehicles, large equipment, yachts, and containers using state-of-the-art X-ray scanning technology
The film marks the first time that the interior of the airport's new Midfield Terminal will be seen by the public, when it releases in cinemas on July 13