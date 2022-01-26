New mosque in Fujairah with capacity to accommodate 600 worshippers opened

Houthis are a largely Zaydi Shia movement that has been fighting Yemen’s government since 2004
UAE1 day ago
A new mosque, with a capacity to accommodate up to 600 worshippers, was inaugurated by the Sharjah Charity Society in Fujairah on Wednesday.
Al Ghoul Mosque was built on an area of 657.49 square meters, at a cost of Dh2 million, according to Dr Ali Muhammad Al Salami, Director of the Department of the Society in Dibba Al Hisn.
The mosque was built with the support of the Association’s donors in coordination with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs in Fujairah.
The mosque has a number of facilities, including wash rooms, ablution areas, parking lots, and accommodation for the imam.
Khaled Al Dhanhani, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Fujairah, thanked the Sharjah Charity Society for its initiative to build the Al Ghoub Mosque.
He expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Association's donors. "Through this continuous cooperation we look forward to expanding joint frameworks to serve the message of benevolence, and give back to the community with goodness and righteousness,” Al Dhanhani said.
Houthis are a largely Zaydi Shia movement that has been fighting Yemen’s government since 2004
UAE1 day ago
National Ambulance stresses efforts to attract and hire Emiratis with accredited degrees in emergency medical services.
UAE1 day ago
Total requirements for 118 business activities regulated by ADDED were reduced from 709 to 162
UAE1 day ago
Emirate bagged yet another world record in the final week of its shopping festival.
UAE1 day ago
Visitors expresses happiness over decision to open the tourist attractions throughout the week.
UAE1 day ago
Team succeeded in raising around Dh500,000 to be donated to marine conservation organizations and plastic focused charities.
UAE1 day ago
The building access control system aims to 'ensure a safer and more convenient access'
UAE1 day ago
UAE's defence systems intercepted and destroyed the missiles over the capital in the early hours on Monday
UAE1 day ago