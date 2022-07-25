New fish market with 104 stalls opens in Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed district

There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 7:20 PM

A newly renovated fish market that offers a unique shopping experience has been inaugurated in Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed district.

The fish market features eight restaurants and 44 fish cleaning stations, and commercial spaces and services. In addition to a supermarket, there are 104 fresh fish stalls, eight dry fish stalls, four fruits and vegetables stalls, and three commercial kiosks.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) on Monday announced the opening of the market in collaboration with Modon Properties, the developer behind the makeover.

Project follows the best international standards for developing community markets and provides the best services and facilities for shop owners. The new market offers a unique shopping experience with the design incorporating themes associated to the legacy of Abu Dhabi’s fishing trade and preserves the fish market’s history of more than forty years.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: "The new venue reflects the legacy of Abu Dhabi's fish trading and fishing industry, which is well-known in the region. DMT considers preserving cultural elements to be an integral part of the emirate's urban development strategy to achieve sustainable development."

"The newly opened fish market will undoubtedly be a significant attraction for the residents and visitors of the emirate due to its design, apart from contributing to the growth of businesses related to the fish market."

Ahmed Al Sheikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery at Modon Properties, said: "Construction at the Mina Zayed redevelopment project is proceeding in full swing, and the project is expected to be completed within the specified timeframe.

ALSO READ:

"A key part of Modon's real estate strategy is integrating advanced architectural techniques in all of its projects and aligning with Abu Dhabi's sustainable development goals. We will continue to deliver modern experiences tailored to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi and help bolster its reputation as the best place to live, work, and visit."

The Mina Zayed redevelopment project includes renovating the markets and commercial spaces. In addition to revamping the fishers' port, the project includes renovating the fish market, fruit and vegetable market, meat market, carpet market, dates market, and wholesale market.