Mohamed bin Zayed sends cable of thanks to President Erdogan

Sheikh Mohamed said he was grateful for the warm hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Turkey

By WAM Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 11:16 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent a cable of thanks to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, at the end of his visit to Turkey.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed thanks to President Erdogan for the warm hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation.

ALSO READ:

"This visit has provided an opportunity to discuss ways of enhancing relations between our countries, in a way that will serve our common interests and benefit our two friendly peoples," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Erdogan and further progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Turkey.