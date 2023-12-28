Media plays vital role in success of development strategies: Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — File photo

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 9:58 PM

Media plays a vital role in the success of development strategies, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said.

He said this on the occasion of the UAE's hosting of the second edition of the "1 Billion Followers Summit" on January 10 and 11, 2024. The summit is the world's premier gathering for content creation and creators, themed "Get Connected".

Media is also a major contributor to creating an intellectual and cultural movement in society through its ability to develop targeted content that is in line with the orientations and interests of various social and age groups, Sheikh Mohammed added.

"The 1 Billion Followers Summit consolidates the UAE's position as a global platform for digital content creation, and represents a qualitative leap in the development and advancement of this promising sector, in a way that enhances the UAE's global stature and positive impact on the wider media scene," said the Dubai Ruler.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, welcomed the top influencers and content creators who are participating in the summit, affirming that the UAE has been and remains the best environment to keep pace with the development of the media and digital content creation sectors.

The "1 Billion Followers Summit", organised by the New Media Academy at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, brings together 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 content creators, influencers, and creatives with more than 1.6 billion followers. The summit will also feature 200 media content production companies, 100 digital production agencies, 100 CEOs, and 190 speakers from the world's most famous digital content creators, who will present more than 100 diverse events, including 15 inspiring speeches, 20 workshops, 25 panel discussions, 15 fireside chats, 4 debates, and 20 on-ground activations through the summit.

The summit introduces four distinct tracks tackling the most prominent aspects of content creation: Get Creative, Get Ahead, Get Paid, and Get Together.

The "1 Billion Followers Summit" provides a platform for content creators, representatives of social media platforms, and creative content production institutions to exchange experiences and expertise, with the aim of achieving further cooperation and joint work that enhances the impact of digital content and the new media in stimulating the positive energy of societies, multiplying the size of the creative economy market, and increasing its contribution to accelerating the pace and plans for comprehensive and sustainable development in the region and the world.