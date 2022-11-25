Look: UAE royals, ministers attend mass wedding at Al Dhafra

The ceremony coincides with the country's National Day celebrations

Photos: Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 11:56 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, on Saturday attended a mass wedding in Al Dhafra, which saw the participation of 188 Emirati couples.

The group wedding coincides with the country's celebrations of its 51st Union Day.

The mass wedding, which was organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan with the support of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), was also attended Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamadn bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; and other Sheikhs.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs and other senior officials were also present.

The celebrations started with a video titled UAE Land, and other activities. Following that, the brides and grooms shook hands with Sheikh Hamdan as he congratulated them on the occasion and wished them a happy married life.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support such initiatives for the benefit of citizens.

He said that mass weddings in the UAE play a significant role in enhancing values of cooperation and harmony among the youth and helps preserve Arab traditions while also helping them start a family life with fewer costs.

The couples expressed their happiness at the patronage and presence of Sheikh Hamdan at the event and the keenness of the leadership to provide support and assistance for mass weddings.