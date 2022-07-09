Look: UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with rulers of other emirates

Several family members travelling to Emirates to get together with loved ones
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared Eid Al Adha greetings with the rulers of other emirates on Saturday, July 9.
"I was pleased to welcome my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and exchange fraternal greetings with them on the occasion of Eid Al Adha", Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
"May God continue to protect out country and bless its people with happiness and prosperity," he said.
