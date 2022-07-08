UAE President shares Eid Al Adha greetings

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greets Rulers of the Emirates and the people of UAE

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 9:13 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared Eid Al Adha greetings on Arafah Day.

In a tweet on Friday, the President greeted the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic people on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. He also wished they be blessed with good health, safety and security.

“Congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. May God continue to bless our nation and bring peace and harmony to the people of the world.”