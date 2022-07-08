UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President shares Eid Al Adha greetings

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greets Rulers of the Emirates and the people of UAE

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 9:13 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared Eid Al Adha greetings on Arafah Day.

In a tweet on Friday, the President greeted the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic people on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. He also wished they be blessed with good health, safety and security.

“Congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. May God continue to bless our nation and bring peace and harmony to the people of the world.”


More news from Government