Look: UAE leaders share rare photos of late Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian legacy

The annual event sees the launch of several social initiatives across government and non-government organizations

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 6:18 PM

UAE leaders, ministers and government officials paid rich tributes to the humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on Ramadan 19, marks the death anniversary of the late founding father. It celebrates the values of giving that Sheikh Zayed has established the UAE upon five decades ago.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, “On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we remember the founding father, the teacher and our model in humanitarian work who fed people, watered trees, had mercy on the poor, answered the needy, and was the home and shelter for orphans.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE will carry on Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy.

“On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reaffirm our longstanding commitment to continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, whose pioneering generosity and commitment to helping others reached people and communities in need around the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said Zayed Humanitarian Day has become a national occasion to celebrate the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, which has passed on over the generations.

''Sheikh Zayed has dedicated his life to spread and promote values of intimacy, coexistence, tolerance, justice, giving and charity, and peace for mutual benefits of all humanity in order to realise international stability,'' said Al Sharqi said in a statement.

''Sheikh Zayed's legacy of giving, charity and tolerance will be an enduring roadmap for all of us.”

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, said the Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is felt in “every corner of the UAE.”

“The harmony and coexistence of residents and citizens in the UAE and the cooperation of our leaders are the result of the values Sheikh Zayed endorsed.”

Humanitarian work, said Al Nuaimi, positioned the UAE as a pioneer on the regional and international scale.

ALSO READ:

The UAE’s latest major humanitarian endeavor was One Billion Meals, launched at the beginning of Ramadan, to provide food support to vulnerable communities in 50 countries.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, said Zayed Humanitarian Day is a “celebration of the legacy of a leader who established his country on the values of giving and inspired countless efforts and initiatives to aid the needy across the world.”

Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said Zayed Humanitarian Day documents the UAE’s history in humanitarian work. “On this day, we celebrate our deeply-rooted values of tolerance and solidarity, and give our best for the people and society.”

The annual event sees the launch of several humanitarian campaigns and initiatives across government and non-government organizations.