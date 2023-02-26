Look: UAE astronaut posts heart-warming image of son as 6-month space mission given 'Go' for launch

Three young chefs from Dubai beat out international competitors to win first ever YouthX at Gulfood 2023
They were judged on their ability to incorporate themes of sustainability and zero waste
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared a touching photo of him with his son, as his mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was officially given a ‘Go’ for launch. Less than 24 hours remain for the UAE to undertake the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission.
“Today, we fly to pave the way for the next generations,” Al Neyadi posted on Twitter.
The ‘Launch Readiness Review’ for Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the ISS has been completed. Liftoff is targeted for 1.45am EST (10.45am UAE time) on Monday, February 27, from Kennedy Space Centre’s’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE astronaut Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station.
The crew will dock at approximately 2.38am EST (11.38am) UAE time on Tuesday, February 28. They will remain onboard the microgravity laboratory for up to six months.
President, VP wish country continued progress and prosperity
Lt Gen Al Marri advises them to streamline customers’ transactions and improve business quality
On Tuesday visitors on Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches first spotted the thousands of nurdles that washed up ashore
MoU will provide students with opportunities to participate in internships, research and development projects and capacity-building programmes
During the World Government Summit earlier this month, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri also spoke about how technology can have some bias
Space is a shared resource, politics of Earth do not go into space, says Al Amiri
The ERC has completed its preparations to meet the needs of Syrians during the Holy Month