Look: UAE astronaut posts heart-warming image of son as 6-month space mission given 'Go' for launch

Less than 24 hours remain for the nation to undertake the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 11:30 AM Last updated: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared a touching photo of him with his son, as his mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was officially given a ‘Go’ for launch. Less than 24 hours remain for the UAE to undertake the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission.

“Today, we fly to pave the way for the next generations,” Al Neyadi posted on Twitter.

نذهب للفضاء اليوم لكي نمهد الطريق لأجيال الغد بإذن الله. 🇦🇪



Today we fly to pave the way for the next generations. 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/rSxvpvFPPK — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) February 26, 2023

The ‘Launch Readiness Review’ for Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the ISS has been completed. Liftoff is targeted for 1.45am EST (10.45am UAE time) on Monday, February 27, from Kennedy Space Centre’s’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE astronaut Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station.

The crew will dock at approximately 2.38am EST (11.38am) UAE time on Tuesday, February 28. They will remain onboard the microgravity laboratory for up to six months.