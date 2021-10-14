Look: Special Emirates A380 makes low flypast of Burj Khalifa to celebrate Expo 2020

Dubai - The display on Thursday features several world records coming together

By Web Report Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 10:29 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 10:42 PM

Several world records came together as a special plane made a low flypast of the Burj Khalifa on Thursday.

The uniquely decorated Emirates A380, the world's largest airliner, was captured flying by the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

To add to the event's laurels, it was done to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai, dubbed the 'world's greatest show'.