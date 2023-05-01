Look: Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai royals check out Emirates' stand at ATM

Get in on the fun and try out these sports across the nation
Emirates, the Official Airline of the 2023 Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 30th edition, welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, to its stand, during the kick-off the region’s largest travel and tourism trade event.
Earlier that morning, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee visited the Emirates stand.
The royals were officially welcomed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, who gave them a tour of the airline’s highly popular Emirates Premium Economy seats.
The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3 stand ME3310 at ATM.
ALSO READ:
Get in on the fun and try out these sports across the nation
Penalties include a fine of Dh42,000, which will increase by Dh1,000 annually until 2026
Celebrating International Workers’ Day, seniors were assigned a table each to look after and serve
Some of them are helping their relatives back home flee the nation
'Pre-existing medical conditions that were previously considered low-risk may now be viewed more cautiously'
Those returning from two countries must isolate, advisory issued by ministry states
Both the countries agree to double the volume of trade and investment exchange over the next seven years
The emirate received 18 million visitors in 2022, with the highest number of international visitors arriving from India, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the US