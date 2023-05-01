Look: Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai royals check out Emirates' stand at ATM

The region’s largest travel and tourism trade event kicked off today, with more than 2,000 companies taking part in the four-day show

Published: Mon 1 May 2023

Emirates, the Official Airline of the 2023 Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 30th edition, welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, to its stand, during the kick-off the region’s largest travel and tourism trade event.

Earlier that morning, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee visited the Emirates stand.

The royals were officially welcomed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, who gave them a tour of the airline’s highly popular Emirates Premium Economy seats.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3 stand ME3310 at ATM.

