Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed opens Arabian Travel Market 2023

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on Monday inaugurated the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023, with more than 2,000 companies taking part in the four-day show.
Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by Vasyl Zhygalo, Portfolio Director, RX Global; Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, ATM; and a host of other senior officials.
The show, which is being held under the theme of ‘Working towards Net Zero’, has grown by 27 per cent as compared to last year in terms of exhibitors, and it is anticipated that 34,000 people will attend over the course of the next four days.
Day One of ATM 2023 includes 20 sessions across its Global Stage, Travel Tech Stage and brand-new Sustainability Hub.
In addition to the opening ministerial debate, highlights include Technology: The Enabler of Sustainable Travel, Sustainability in the Travel Industry: Who Pays? and Enhancing the Customer Experience Through AI.
Looking ahead to Day Two, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, will speak on the ATM Global Stage as part of the session, Emirates Returns to Growth. The discussion will cover a range of pertinent topics such as rising passenger traffic, as well as the challenges and opportunities that the carrier expects to encounter over the coming years.
Over on the Travel Tech stage, Day Two will begin with Getting Into the Mind of a Digital Consumer, which will feature speakers from Euromonitor, TikTok and Amadeus. Taking place at the Sustainability Hub tomorrow afternoon, Green Technology for Responsible Tourism will see experts share insights into the role of innovation in helping to minimise carbon emissions, water consumption and waste across the sector.
