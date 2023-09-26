Look: Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on official two-day visit to Oman

The teen will be using his prize money to support his higher education at the Higher Colleges of Technology
Sharjah's Ruler arrived on an official visit to Oman on Tuesday.
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived Tuesday morning, in the Omani capital, Muscat, on a two-day official visit.
Upon his arrival at the Private Royal Airport, His Highness was received by Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information, who warmly welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah and his accompanying delegation.
The Ruler was also received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE embassy in the Sultanate of Oman.
His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, and Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department.
