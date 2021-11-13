Look: Sea creatures bring underwater magic to Sharjah Book Fair

Performers dressed as sea creatures glide through halls at the event

by Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 7:49 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 7:51 PM

Shimmering water creatures from the depths of the ocean ‘floated’ through the halls and aisles at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), bringing the magic of the ocean to visitors at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Dressed in beautiful, colourful costumes and with bright glitter paint adorning their faces, the creatures on stilts stood tall above the audience as they glided through the SIBF 2021 venue, seemingly riding nimble seahorses. This immersive performance titled ‘underwater drummers’ was led by artists from Stelzen-Art, a creative group based in Germany.

Spectators gathered around the resplendent performers, attracted by the breathtaking spectacle of colours, to click selfies and pose for images. One of the performers held a massive fish flag and another played rhythmic beats on a couple of hand-held percussion instruments, which he switched around effortlessly to create a unique sound that reverberated across the halls of the book fair.