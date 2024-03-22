Look: Meet the UAE women who became moms on Mother's Day

A newborn baby born on Mother's Day at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman. — Supplied photos

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 7:09 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 7:14 PM

Several UAE parents welcomed their newborns on the special occasion of Mother’s Day on March 21.

For Judith Davis, the arrival of her newborn daughter on Mother’s Day was a moment of good luck. “To hold my daughter in my arms on Mother’s Day is a gift beyond measure,” she said as her voice filled with emotion. “It’s a reminder of the miracles that motherhood brings and the profound bond that we share,” said Judith.

Judith is a first-time mother, experienced the joy of birth at 4.30pm at Medeor Hospital in Dubai. After eagerly waiting for the arrival of her little one, Judith was overwhelmed with love and gratitude as she held the girl in her arms for the first time.

“I am surrounded by love from all sides. We are cherishing each moment, as every family member eagerly awaits their turn to meet the newest member of family,” said Judith.

Her due date was April 6, but she says fate had other plans, blessing her with the gift of motherhood Mother’s Day.

At Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, 10 babies were born on March 21. The first baby, a boy weighing 2.86kg, was born to the Filipino couple Edzeal Albuena (36) and Roy Capina (45) at 9am.

Edzeal Albuena Roy Capina with their children and doctor.

This is the second baby of Edzeal, and the due date was March 24, but baby Noah arrived early. “His unexpected early arrival on Mother’s Day reminded me that parenthood brings surprises. Embracing this new addition to our family fills us with gratitude and joy on this special day,” said Edzeal.

Dr Koshree Nambirajan, general practitioner of obstetrics and gynaecology at Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, said that witnessing the joy of patients welcoming their babies is incredibly rewarding. “Our hospital was quite busy during Mother’s Day, as 10 babies were welcomed into the world. It was a day filled with celebration for both the families and our medical team. Both the babies and mothers are all doing well, and we wish them a happy and healthy journey into parenthood,” said Dr Nambirajan.

Fatima Ali with her newborn and elder child at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah. — Supplied photo

Fatima Ali Ajaj, a Syrian national, welcomed her third baby into the world at 3pm on March 21 at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, marking a momentous occasion filled with joy and anticipation. Her heart swelled with an indescribable love as she welcomed the baby.

Dr Nora Sharafli, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, said that Fatima delivered a baby boy on Mother’s Day at 3pm. “The baby boy named Ali Mohammed Najar is the third baby in the Syrian family. I extend my gratitude to all mothers for being a strong pillar of each family, and wishes a very happy Mother's Day to all,” said Dr Nora.

