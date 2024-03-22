Dubai: 47 street vendors arrested this Ramadan

Supplied photo

Dubai Police have arrested 47 illegal street vendors, who violated public health and safety regulations, since the beginning of Ramadan.

Several vehicles used to illegally sell fruits and vegetables were also confiscated, authorities said on Friday.

“The risks of purchasing food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads are significant, as these products may be of unknown origin, expired, and may not have undergone proper quality control checks to ensure their safety and compliance with standards,” said Lt-Col Talib Mohammad Al Ameri, head of the Infiltrators Control Section in the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police.

The arrests, he said, were part of the Dubai Police's “to eliminate illegal activities and ensure the highest levels of security and safety for community members".

