Look: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan goes down memory lane

The handsome Crown Prince posted the images on Instagram with the title 'Good times #throwback'

Photos: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 11:17 PM

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum went down memory lane on Tuesday by posting pictures of family and friends as well as a horse — the ones who are close to his heart.

The handsome Crown Prince posted the images on Instagram with the title 'Good times #throwback.'

The first image is of him donning a neat dark tee and a cap followed by pictures with his family members including his uncle Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

One of the images sees him in a car with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum and others as well a selfie with a horse.

There is another picture of him with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum atop a mountain.

Sheikh Hamdan often shares photos and reels on in Instagram account about his family, friends, Dubai and the UAE.

Here's a look at the photos:

ALSO READ: