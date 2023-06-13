Look: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan goes down memory lane

Islamic months have either 29 or 30 days, unlike the Gregorian calendar which has 31 days
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum went down memory lane on Tuesday by posting pictures of family and friends as well as a horse — the ones who are close to his heart.
The handsome Crown Prince posted the images on Instagram with the title 'Good times #throwback.'
The first image is of him donning a neat dark tee and a cap followed by pictures with his family members including his uncle Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.
One of the images sees him in a car with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum and others as well a selfie with a horse.
There is another picture of him with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum atop a mountain.
Sheikh Hamdan often shares photos and reels on in Instagram account about his family, friends, Dubai and the UAE.
Here's a look at the photos:
