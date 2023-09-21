Look: Dubai announces first underwater floating mosque

He is now ready to embrace life as a typical three-year-old, free from medical devices and filled with boundless mischief
Dubai has announced plans for a Dh55-million underwater floating mosque. As per concept images shared with Khaleej Times, one half of the structure with its sitting areas and a coffee shop will be above the water; while the other is submerged below.
The structure will feature three floors, with an underwater deck to be used as the praying area. This submerged level will also have ablution facilities and washrooms. Worshippers will have a unique experience of offering their prayers underwater.
Plans for the mosque were announced as the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai held a briefing about its religious tourism project.
Ahmed Al Mansoori from the IACAD, said told Khaleej Times that construction will begin “soon”.
The exact location of the mosque has not been revealed yet. “It will be very close to the shore … Worshippers will be able to walk through a bridge connected to the mainland,” said Al Mansoor
Take a look at the breathtaking photographs of the mosque, below:
ALSO READ:
He is now ready to embrace life as a typical three-year-old, free from medical devices and filled with boundless mischief
Take the winding road to the top of Jebel Jais and zipline or whiz down the mountain for extended hours
She and her fiancé were unable to wed due to financial struggles
The rescue team was involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna
Within hours of the storm, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed to provide urgent relief aid and send search and rescue teams
The country has sent out a 140-strong team that includes 102 male athletes and 38 female athletes
They engaged in cordial discussions on various issues related to national and citizens' affairs
Ru’ya Career Fair features a diverse range of both domestic and international companies