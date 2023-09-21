Look: Dubai announces first underwater floating mosque

Worshippers will have a unique experience of offering their prayers underwater

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 1:29 PM

Dubai has announced plans for a Dh55-million underwater floating mosque. As per concept images shared with Khaleej Times, one half of the structure with its sitting areas and a coffee shop will be above the water; while the other is submerged below.

The structure will feature three floors, with an underwater deck to be used as the praying area. This submerged level will also have ablution facilities and washrooms. Worshippers will have a unique experience of offering their prayers underwater.

Plans for the mosque were announced as the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai held a briefing about its religious tourism project.

Ahmed Al Mansoori from the IACAD, said told Khaleej Times that construction will begin “soon”.

The exact location of the mosque has not been revealed yet. “It will be very close to the shore … Worshippers will be able to walk through a bridge connected to the mainland,” said Al Mansoor

Take a look at the breathtaking photographs of the mosque, below:

