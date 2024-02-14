Video: Couple's romantic Valentine's Day proposal on Dubai Airport rooftop

The figure is based on the number of electronic certificates issued by the authority
In a heart-stopping moment atop Dubai International airport’s (DXB) iconic steel-and-glass-clad Concourse B, Dmitry proposed to Anastasiia in an unforgettable backdrop — at a height of 39.5 metres with unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline and a front-row seat to the runway action— marking the world's first-ever airport rooftop proposal.
Responding to DXB's open call for Valentine's proposals, Dmitry and Anastasiia seized the opportunity and emerged as the fortunate couple chosen to take centre stage above DXB's Concourse B.
Watch proposal video below:
Their journey began on a serendipitous New Year's Eve in Dubai, with Anastasiia visiting as a tourist.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meeting Dmitry at a restaurant, they fell in love almost instantly, and Anastasiia intentionally missed her flight back to Russia, choosing to stay with Dmitry. Now, their meet-cute reaches its pinnacle on Valentine's Day.
From the exclusive setting to the surprise proposal, DXB spared no effort in ensuring Dmitry and Anastasiia’s love story took flight.
Her 'Yes!' was just the beginning of their journey that included a one-day staycation at a decorated suite, courtesy of the DXB Hotel.
This proposal epitomises the collaborative efforts from all entities across the DXB community, showcasing the spirit of teamwork from conceptualising the idea to bringing it to fruition.
“At DXB, we are committed to providing our guests with memorable experiences and this being the first time anyone has ever proposed on an airport’s rooftop, we wanted to showcase it through our award-winning social media channels. We’re thrilled to have been a part of their story (and that Anastasiia said yes!),” said Michelle Lee, vice-president of brand and communications at Dubai Airports.
ALSO READ:
The figure is based on the number of electronic certificates issued by the authority
The launch follows the inking of several bilateral agreements between the two countries on Tuesday
Authorities have urged companies to ensure the health and safety of employees and staff commuting to and from work
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was speaking at the World Government Summit on Tuesday
This dedicated team ensures smooth operations and a seamless experience for the attendees
Since the conflict began, the country has also dispatched planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries
He says that there are no differences between UAE nationals and expats in the emirate, making many feel at home
The popular leader will address thousands of expats during the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium today evening