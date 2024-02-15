Look: Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, other Bollywood celebs attend Abu Dhabi BAPS Mandir opening

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 9:10 AM

Indian actor Akshay Kumar was among several Bollywood stars who attended the opening of the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir (temple) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The traditional stone temple was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan among others attended the inauguration. Akshay Kumar, who missed attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya last month, was seen arriving at the BAPS temple donning a traditional dress. He was also seen taking part in prayers.

Akshay Kumar posted a photo of the temple on his Instagram

'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the UAE, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

Watch video below of Akshay Kumar at the opening:

After attending the ceremony, Bhandarkar said that it is a proud moment for all the Indians. "It was great & there was a lot of excitement. Everyone- the people of the Indian diaspora was very happy. It is a proud moment for all the Indians. I thank the ruler of UAE. It was a great moment."

Vivek Oberoi

Mahadevan also expressed his happiness. "This is an extremely happy moment for India and Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

Expressing happiness about the opening of the temple, Dilip Joshi told ANI, "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. The Ruler of Dubai has a big heart, he gave the land and permission to construct this temple. I pray that the message of harmony is spread across the world from this temple."

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbs the stairs, as he attends the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, PM Modi emphasised the deep spiritual connection he holds with India, where he sees each moment as an opportunity to contribute to the nation's progress.

"UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times," he said.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

