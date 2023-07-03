UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

The show host had to scream the good news as the winner was unable to hear him due to loud music

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 8:40 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 9:05 PM

Indian expat from Umm Al Quwain won the grand prize of Dh15 million in Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 253 held in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Mohammed Ali Moideen got lucky with ticket number 061908, bought on June 7. However, when the show hosts called Moideen, he could barely hear the good news over the phone.

“I am unable to hear you; the sound of music is too loud,” he said.

And as Richard screamed that Moideen had won Dh15 million grand prize, the call got disconnected.

The organisers will reach Moideen after the show.

Meanwhile, individuals can purchase tickets online through the Big Ticket’s official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

ALSO READ: