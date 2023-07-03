UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Analysts say market dynamics will not be favourable for gold in the near term
Indian expat from Umm Al Quwain won the grand prize of Dh15 million in Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 253 held in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Mohammed Ali Moideen got lucky with ticket number 061908, bought on June 7. However, when the show hosts called Moideen, he could barely hear the good news over the phone.
“I am unable to hear you; the sound of music is too loud,” he said.
And as Richard screamed that Moideen had won Dh15 million grand prize, the call got disconnected.
The organisers will reach Moideen after the show.
Meanwhile, individuals can purchase tickets online through the Big Ticket’s official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
ALSO READ:
Analysts say market dynamics will not be favourable for gold in the near term
Many high-ranking UAE officials recall his valuable contributions over several decades
The expat shared his dashcam footage to show the intensity of the dust storm and described it as 'strongest sandstorm we've ever encountered'
In the emirate, consumers enjoy the lowest price in the world, thanks to zero import duty in the country as well as VAT refunds for tourists
Few restaurants in Dubai join the celebrations and have planned special menus, free games and other attractions
700kg of 'methamphetamine' powder were concealed within a cargo ship originating from an Asian country
Mekgh wins the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million
Expert reveals likely dates of Ramadan and Eid holidays next year