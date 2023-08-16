Look: Sharjah’s half-buried village offers glimpses into UAE’s glorious past

The allocation of seats is distributed among the emirates, totalling 20 seats nationwide
A Sharjah village that lies half-buried in the desert has long been attracting curious tourists. And now, the legendary ‘Buried Village’ in Al Madam is being reclaimed from the sands of time.
The authorities concerned are preparing the Ghuraifa village for visitors and tourists, after the Sharjah Ruler issued a directive recently to preserve it.
Photographs of the village, including ones released by news agency Associated Press (AP), narrate a stunning story from the past.
According to AP, the local authorities have installed fencing around the perimeter, along with a security gate, garbage bins and a parking lot.
Consisting of two rows of identical houses and a mosque at the end of the road, the once thriving village was abandoned in 1999 as its residents were offered new houses.
The interior walls are brightly coloured, with some adorned with mosaics.
The desert sands have half taken over homes in the village. “Only the mosque remains as it was, thanks to regular sweeping by maintenance workers,” the AP report says.
This is the entrance to a house at the village. The area was home to 100 members of the Al Kutbi tribe.
Though abandoned, the village is not a ghost town. Tourists flock to the site even amid peak summer, with some several operators facilitating guided tours to the venue.
(With inputs from AP)
ALSO READ:
The allocation of seats is distributed among the emirates, totalling 20 seats nationwide
The provisions of the decision apply to all Islamic activities, mosques, public and private musallah, cemeteries and their workers in the emirate
Less than a year after joining Dubai’s Al Ittifaq Football Club, he managed to sign a deal with Spanish club Deportivo Llosetense
Academic seats were competitive, with more than 4,000 applications received and an admission rate of 4.6 percent
It will be the first time that the event will be held outside the US
The change will be implemented on August 31, 2023
Dewa is the first utility in the world and the first government organisation in the UAE to use ChatGPT to enrich its services
The ambassador highlighted the three agreements inked during the visit by PM Modi to Abu Dhabi last month