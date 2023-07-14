Look: How Dubai pedalled its way to being a bicycle-friendly city

UAE: Now, residents can track, boost daily moods through new mental health feature on Apple devices
It will be released in the fall, giving users a chance to express and process their feelings in a safe environment
Dubai actively promotes cycling and constantly adds cycling tracks for its residents and tourists.
There are around 20 dedicated cycling tracks that have been constructed by the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality. And there are plans to expand the cycling path from the current 463km to 759km by 2026, in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
Building proper infrastructure and expanding facilities does not only help promote cycling as a hobby and everyday mode of transportation, it also contributes to the city’s efforts to cut carbon emissions, as people find it easier to hop on their bikes.
Dubai has invested a lot in quality cycling infrastructure and cyclists know how safe and easy it is to pedal along Dubai’s well-kept bike lanes – be it the Al Qudra track or along the scenic Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal; in Dubai Marina or Deira; as well as Al Kwawaneej and Meydan, among other areas.
Dubai is a bicycle-friendly city, thanks to the cycling environment and the infrastructure that conforms with highest safety standards.
