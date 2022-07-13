LIVE: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed addresses nation

Speech to be broadcast on local radio, TV channels
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will address the nation, its citizens and expatriates to outline the country’s strategic approach and ambitions for the coming decades.
Stay tuned as we bring live updates from the speech.
"The happiness and prosperity of our citizens will be at the core of all our plans."
"Diversifying our economy is a fundamental strategic necessity in our development plans."
The UAE President paid respects to the people of the country. "We have been lucky to have our people, who have proved their strength, strong will, determination and ability to overcome any and all challenges."
"Despite being a young nation, the UAE has made numerous outstanding achievements."
Our job is to ensure a bright future for the present and future generations. To achieve this goal, we need to work hard and coordinate our efforts.
"We need to double the efforts to safeguard the UAE’s capabilities and achievements. Our top priority is the UAE and its people."
"We will continue to offer a helping hand to all societies, regardless of race, colour and religion."
"The UAE will always be an advocate for peace and our policy will support efforts to achieve security and stability for all."
"The private sector has a central role in our economy."
"We need to accelerate our economic development and we will continue to enhance our economic competitiveness and top global indicators. Our priority is to develop our capabilities in science and technology."
"We support all countries who share our values of peace and cooperation to ensure prosperity."
"We hold boundless pride in the Emirati citizen and residents who consider this country their second home. Their contribution to the UAE’s development has been immense since the union was established."
"I thank the leaders of all countries who showed solidarity with the UAE as we mourned Sheikh Khalifa's loss."
UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, starts his speech by paying tributes to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “We lost a great leader and mentor in Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. We will continue the legacy and vision of our founding fathers."
According to state news agency Wam, the speech will be broadcast on local TV and radio channels at 6pm UAE time. You can also watch the speech live on the official social media channels of the Ministry of Interior.
Speech to be broadcast on local radio, TV channels
The statement was made at the launch of the National Digital Talent Programme
He performed a quadbike wheelie for over 2km with a person on his shoulder, also balanced 17 people on his vehicle
Airlines have been told to stop selling tickets over the next two months
They are very popular both locally and internationally
Guide for the season lists series of water activities
Sheikh Mohamed urges the students to harness their skills to have a positive impact on their communities and the world
Headquarters to be in Abu Dhabi, with branches inside or outside the country