Lesser work hours, family iftars: How UAE firms are helping employees in Ramadan

UAE companies are offering a slew of incentives and resources to their employees to help them carry out their religious obligations with ease during the holy month of Ramadan.

Human resources industry executives in the UAE said the companies are organising iftars for the employees and their families, have further reduced work hours on Fridays, and added an additional work-from-home day every week. The firms are also allowing extra breaks to employees to rest while also being flexible in terms of dress code.

These steps are in addition to the two hours of reduced work announced by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for the private sector.

The holy month of fasting began in the UAE on Monday. It is obligatory for Muslims to fast from dusk to dawn during Ramadan.

Aisha Amarsi, senior manager at recruitment and human resources firm Hays, said employers in the UAE have offered designated space for prayers and are also organising iftar for all employees to promote inclusivity and strengthen workplace culture.

“Companies are allowing flexible schedule to accommodate fasting and prayers. Some companies that already have work-from-home policies have added an additional work-from-home day per week, particularly on Fridays,” Amarsi told The Khaleej Times.

She said some companies are offering more flexibility around remote and hybrid working, particularly on Fridays, and are providing iftar for their employees.

Amarsi said the companies are being flexible in terms of dress code and are also seeking feedback from their employees about their workplace experience during Ramadan.

Three hours of less work

Abbas Ali, chief growth officer at Tasc Outsourcing, said many private companies have reduced work by three hours on Fridays, prioritising the observance of Friday prayers.

“Workforce allocation is meticulously planned to align with fasting hours, ensuring that rosters accommodate employees observing fasts. Additionally, many firms offer remote or flexible working hours, enabling employees to manage their workload according to their schedules. To foster inclusivity and understanding, numerous companies host iftar and suhoor team meals,” said Ali.

He pointed out that firms also avoid scheduling meetings after 2 pm during Ramadan so that employees can focus on their spiritual obligations and personal well-being outside of working hours.

Additionally, companies arrange food hampers and distribute prayer mats and other religious items during this holy month.

