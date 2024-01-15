UAE: Pakistani expats can get power of attorney online; here are 6 steps to apply

Dubai Police not only granted the bride's wish of having her father by her side but also gave a special wedding gift; they helped furnish the couple's home
Pakistani expats living and working in the UAE can now obtain a power of attorney from the comfort of their homes. The process has been streamlined, allowing expats from the South Asian country to receive a digital power of attorney, eliminating the need for them to visit Pakistan's embassy.
This development, introduced by Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), facilitates a more accessible and efficient means for expats to manage legal matters without requiring in-person visits.
Around 1.7 million Pakistani expats live in the UAE, the second largest group of foreign workers in the Emirates. This facility by Nadra is provided to all over 8 million Pakistanis living abroad.
Pakistanis in the UAE can apply for power of attorney through the Nadra website. The video interviews are conducted online, and a power of attorney is sent to the applicant through an email provided by him/her.
Video interviews are conducted by relevant sections and officials of the Consulate General of Pakistan Dubai or the Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi, as per the residence of the applicant.
“Nadra offers a swift and secure way to grant power of attorney remotely. No embassy visits needed,” the authority said.
“I am really glad that this service has been made online by the Pakistan government because it will make my life easier and also save me time to go to the mission. I want to apply it to transfer ownership of a vehicle here in the UAE,” said SA Rehman, a long-time UAE resident.
In addition, Pakistanis living in the UAE are also not required to visit the missions to apply for passport renewal as they can apply online also.
The power attorney letter will be issued to the applicant after completing the process.
6 steps to apply and obtain power of attorney:
