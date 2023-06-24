Dubai: Company owner fined over Dh1 million for not paying 215 workers' salaries for 2 months

Entry fee is Dhs5 and children below 12 can enter for free
The owner of a construction company based in Dubai has been fined Dh1.075 million for failing to pay workers' salaries, the emirate's Public Prosecution said on Saturday.
The Dubai Naturalisation and Residency Prosecution referred the company's director to court, charging him over non-payment of workers' wages. It was found that 215 workers at the firm weren't given their salaries for two months.
The accused admitted that they weren't able to pay their staff due to financial challenges within the company, the authority said.
Upon hearing the case, the court ordered the company owner to pay a fine of Dh5,000 for every worker — which amounted to a Dh1.075-million penalty.
