UAE: Woman jailed in Abu Dhabi over viral offensive video

Tue 20 Jun 2023

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, on Tuesday, ordered the imprisonment of a woman who is accused of posting a video on social media that is likely to incite hatred. The authority said the Arab woman was jailed after the offending video went viral on various social media platforms.

According to the authority, the video "constitutes an affront to men and domestic workers, violating general customs and ethics". Following an investigation into the publication of the video on social media deemed likely to incite hate speech, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has issued an order for imprisonment against the accused.

The authority has reminded residents about the penalties for possessing and distributing material that incites racial, religious and cultural hatred.

“Any person, who commits any act involving hate speech by any means of expression or by any other means, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not less than 5 years and to a fine not less than Dh500,000 and not exceeding Dh1,000,000 or either one of these two penalties.

According to UAE Public Prosecution, acquiring or possessing documents, publications, recordings, movies, tapes, discs, software and smart applications that offend religions, incite discrimination or contain hate speech, with the intent to distribute or make accessible to the public, will also be punishable by law.

The same punishment shall apply to any person who acquires or possesses any means of printing, recording, storage, sound or visual recording devices or other means of publication, broadcasting or promotional materials that are used, with knowledge, in the commission of any of the crimes set forth in the present Federal Decree.

Anti-discrimination/anti-hatred law

In July 2015, Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2015 (PDF) on Combating Discrimination and Hatred was passed, which aims to protect everyone in the UAE and thus bring the concept of social security to a new level.

The law intends to provide a solid legislative ground for the environment of tolerance, co-existence and acceptance. It aims to fight discrimination against individuals or groups based on religion, caste, doctrine, race, colour or ethnic origin.

It criminalises any acts that trigger religious hatred and/or insult religion through any form of expression, which covers speech and the written word, books, pamphlets or online media. The law also prohibits any act that would be considered as insulting God, his prophets or apostles or holy books or houses of worship or graveyards.

The law prohibits any entity or group established specifically to provoke religious hatred and recommends stringent punishments for groups or supporters of any organisations or individuals that are associated with hate crimes.

It also bars any kind of events such as conferences and meetings within the UAE, which are organised with the sole purpose of sowing seeds of discrimination, discord or hatred against individuals or groups.

Receiving financial support for such activities is also punishable under the new law.

The law encourages anyone involved in any activity that violates the law to submit themselves voluntarily before the authorities and has provisions allowing the courts to waive penalties in such cases.

