KTUniExpo: Students gain information on higher education at event

Photo: Shihab

Dubai - Dozens of participating institutions advise pupils on majors, application process

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 5:38 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 5:52 PM

Students visiting the education fair KT UniExpo, which began at Conrad Hotel in Dubai on Thursday, have found the two-day exhibition very informative and useful to guide them in their higher education.

Thousands of students of different Arab, Asian and Western nationalities from various schools across the UAE visited the expo to meet dozens of local and international universities taking part in the exhibition.

“The visit has been very useful for me and my colleague. It helped me guide us on where and how to apply for college admission and what to expect,” says Leila Hazem Mohammed, a student of North American International School, Dubai.

Leila visited the exhibition to seek information to get into psychology subject. “I found it an interesting subject, fun and easy for me to study.”

The fair is attended by students age 16-plus who are considering their higher education options and their parents and teachers. The fair enables universities also to engage face-to-face with their next intake of students from UAE and the wider Middle East, increase awareness of their institution and recruit students from across the region.

Aisha, also a student of North American International School, Dubai, visited the exhibition to inquire about opportunities to study social media.

“Social media is trending a lot these days, and I want to study it as a subject. We have taken a tour, and we are happy with the response received from the universities,” she added.

Syria national Salman Abdul Fazal of Al Arqam Private School also visited the educational fair with his classmates Ali Hassan and Mohammed Saleh Al Baloushi, both UAE nationals, to explore opportunities that the universities were offering at the exhibition for higher education.

“We came to choose a university and see what they were offering. We are keen to pursue higher education in Islamic studies,” says Salman

Afghanistan national Abdul Wahab, a student of Al Arqam Private School, was quite content with the visit to the exhibition.

“I asked a lot of questions and got good info from the institutions to choose my major. I asked them about what and how can I get admission into the university and do my major. I’m very happy with the response,” said Abdul Wahab.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com