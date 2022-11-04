KT Gold 2.0 launches today on popular demand

The second edition of the subscription drive offers a raft of exclusive rewards to the premier English daily's loyal readers and new subscribers

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 8:39 AM

The golden beginning has hit the sweet spot.

Earlier, in May , a new chapter had started in a long-lasting friendship between Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first English newspaper and largest-selling daily across all seven emirates, and the nation’s diverse readers.

It was the start of a new future. Appropriately called KT Gold, the new subscription service offers exclusive rewards to loyal readers.

Buoyed by its runaway success, where 50 per cent of our new subscribers who came on board were Golden Visa holders, we are launching KT Gold 2.0 today amid growing popular demand.

Priced at Dh499 only, the subscription offer unlocks several new features, such as priority delivery, exclusive invites to concerts featuring international artists and performers, and business seminars and events.

The offering also provides one-stop opportunities to connect and collaborate with the media house’s wknd magazine. Besides, subscribers will be treated to an additional Dh400 cash voucher at Nando’s, the premium casual dining chain in the UAE.

KT has also customised the package. Subscribers are assigned to a dedicated account manager, and they will receive a KT Gold Card with their name embossed on it.

UAE Golden Visa holders can avail a further 25 per cent discount on the premium offer.

George Kunnappally, managing director of Nando’s, said the two brands are poised to amplify the partnership.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the UAE’s most respected newspaper in its second edition of this exclusive campaign. As we celebrate 20 years in the UAE, we are very proud of our humble beginnings, the passion of our people, giving back to the communities we serve, and the belief that together, we can achieve extraordinary things. Through this alliance, we look forward to appreciating and reconnecting with our elite audience and reinforce Nando’s as the foremost premium casual dining brand in the UAE,” said Kunnappally.

KT prides itself on knowing its readers intimately. As the news brand has shown since its birth on April 16, 1978, growing readership is the outcome of responsible journalism.

Vinay Kamat, editor-in-chief, KT, put the second edition of the initiative in perspective.

“Our relationships are based on trust, the quality of our offerings, and our ability to deeply understand our customer. KT Gold 2.0 reflects all three. KT has invested in all its relationships and is constantly enriching them,” said Kamat.

Nilesh Devadia, Director, Distribution & Business Development, explained how KT has emerged as the preferred source for news and views for its credible journalism complemented by real-time outreach on multiple social media platforms.

“Our print readership is growing at a rapid clip, which bucks the trend and conventional wisdom. KT Gold 2.0 reaffirms our faith in an expanding base of our readership and new subscribers. KT Gold is one of the several initiatives that are being rolled out to further strengthen the UAE’s number 1 English daily,” said Devadia.

KT thanks its readers for helping create a content ecosystem with multiple products and platforms, catering to diverse audiences.

Team KT is proud to be part of this value chain and subscribers' renewed faith in the powerful media brand.