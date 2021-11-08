KT Desert Drive: Keep your eyes on the road, your hand upon the wheel on Nov 19

New edition to include events and entertainment shows aimed at preserving heritage
Khaleej Times will host Desert Drive 2021 on November 19 from 7am to 8pm as an off roader outdoor adventure on a weekend.
It’s a once-a-year thrilling experience of driving your own 4x4 through Arabian desert dunes.
Keep your eyes on the road, your hand upon the wheel and be on cruise control with Khaleej Times Desert Drive.
Rumble up and down orange dunes with your loved ones, cross sandy expanses and climb the sandy ridge of Fossil Rock as the winter sun goes down. Enjoy regular photo stops, look for wildlife, and absorb the awesome desert scenery along the way.
Ticket Prices:
Adult – AED 350 + VAT ONLY
Child - 150 + VAT ONLY
What’s on offer?
Sumptuous buffet breakfast at a 4-star Hotel
A professional guided tour by Marshals in controlled environment
Use your own 4x4 vehicle
Packed lunch along with bottled water
Buffet dinner at a desert camp
Fun–filled activities for kids along with quizzes, belly dancing, tanoura and fire shows
How to participate?
· Register online on www.ktdesertdrive.com and book your tickets
· Make the payment to receive further instructions on collection of welcome pack
· Receive information on how to prepare for the drive extraordinaire
· Show up on Nov 19 and we will take care of the rest
The high points
A high-voltage spark in a controlled environment on a fun-filled weekend. Get hands-on experience on deflating the tyres, learn techniques in a challenging desert.
The thrilling driving experience will reach a crescendo as you get to view the vast red sand desert dunes. The sighting of the wild life in the desert is an added attraction. Your children will cherish this awesome experience and will look back in wonder in the years to come.
Only a limited number of tickets are available.
Hurry and book your tickets now: https://www.ktdesertdrive.com/online-booking/tickets.php
The mega event is sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors – Montero Sport (lead sponsor), powered by Yokohama Geolander tyres, Castrol (exclusive lubricant partner) and Al Ain (water sponsor); CAFU (mobile fuelling partner ) Nature Valley (nutritional partner ) Danube Properties (support sponsor), Ajooba (signage partner) and supported by Dubai Off Roaders.
