Khaleej Times Desert Drive cruises to Ras Al Khaimah this November

One-day event will take drivers on varying levels of challenging terrain that leads to the final camp

By Team KT Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 9:36 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 10:03 PM

Are you ready for another day of desert thrills? Khaleej Times Desert Drive is returning for its third edition, and all is set for your dune-bashing adventure in Ras Al Khaimah.

To be held on November 19, the one-day event will take you on varying levels of challenging terrain that leads to the final camp.

Perfect for adventure junkies, newbies and families, the self-driven journey will give residents a chance to explore the desert with expert marshals who will guide them all the way.

The annual drive is always one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year and 2021 promises to be no different.

Keeping in mind the new normal and ensuring everyone’s safety throughout the journey, we have made important changes to the desert drive. Enhanced health and safety measures will be applied.

Desert Drive 2021 will kick off on Friday, November 19, from Ras Al Khaimah. A tutorial on vehicle requirements will be shared closer to the event date.

After check-in and registration, participants will collect their meal packs, drive route plan, vouchers, etc., before the flag-off.

The drive will feature various checkpoints where refreshments will be served.

After drifting through towering dunes, participants will arrive at a Bedouin-style camp for dinner and live entertainment.

Mitsubishi Motors–Montero Sport is the lead sponsor for this year’s Khaleej Times Desert Drive. The event is powered by Yokohama Geolander tyres. Castrol has joined as the exclusive lubricant partner while Al Ain is the water sponsor. The drive is supported by Dubai Offroaders.

For further information, get in touch with us at events@khaleejtimes.com

- reporters@khaleejtimes.com